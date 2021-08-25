ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,661. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $290.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

