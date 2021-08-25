C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 2,491 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.44. 4,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.84. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $411.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

