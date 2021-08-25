Lake Point Wealth Management Takes $70,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $368.90. The company had a trading volume of 302,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.