NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. NuCypher has a market cap of $206.78 million and $30.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.00786974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00102140 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,243,571 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

