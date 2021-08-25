i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of -82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

