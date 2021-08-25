Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $70,998.34 and $19,985.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00781400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00101835 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

