Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0369 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $582.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00376415 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,843,007 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

