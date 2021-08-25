Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 4,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,975. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

