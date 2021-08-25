Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $98.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $387.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $488.69 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

VNOM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

