Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $46,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $18.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $801.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,201. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $818.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.