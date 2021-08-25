Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,586 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 178,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

