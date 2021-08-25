Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,210. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

