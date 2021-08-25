5,888 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 414,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

