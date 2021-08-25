Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.39. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.07 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,574 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in IPG Photonics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

