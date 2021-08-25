Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 84,968 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 144.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 84,968 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $68,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.94. 6,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,916. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

