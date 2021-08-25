Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $77.29 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.40% of Saia worth $77,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,242. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

