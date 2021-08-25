Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,929 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $95,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. 2,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,863. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

