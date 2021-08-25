The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 219,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,537,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in The Gap by 15.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Gap by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

