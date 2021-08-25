Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Down 5.2%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 24,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,168,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

MILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

