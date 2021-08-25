Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.96. Approximately 4,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 226,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

CURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

