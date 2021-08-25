VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

