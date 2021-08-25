Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $446.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.