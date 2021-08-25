Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Up 7.1%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $652.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
