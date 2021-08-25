Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Up 7.1%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

