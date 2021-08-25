PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.67. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.