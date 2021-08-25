Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $6.76 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $4.62 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00157436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.05 or 0.99943803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01026161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.48 or 0.06548917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

