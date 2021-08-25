Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,066.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $1,066.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00030617 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,627,849 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

