Metis (METIS) Price Hits $12.73 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Metis coin can now be bought for $12.73 or 0.00026109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded 220.3% higher against the US dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $1.43 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00785516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00101745 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

