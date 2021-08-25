Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

