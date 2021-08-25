Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. WEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.72% of WEX worth $149,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,830. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

