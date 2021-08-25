Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $118,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $200.92. 46,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,528. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

