Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ross Stores (ROST)

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,773. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

