Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $40,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 664,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,914,906. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

