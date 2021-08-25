Truist Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,756. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.