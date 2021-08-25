Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,756. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

