Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $314.00 to $349.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $327.17 and last traded at $325.17, with a volume of 6122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.95.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,208.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

