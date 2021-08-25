CX Institutional Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

UNP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,771. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

