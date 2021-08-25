Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.26. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CACI International by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.82. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

