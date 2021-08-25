Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $327.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,234. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.86.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

