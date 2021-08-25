Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

