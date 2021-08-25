Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Tony Peake purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$136.66 ($97.61) per share, with a total value of A$191,324.00 ($136,660.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.851 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 90.86%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

