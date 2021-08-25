Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.71. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 9,005 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

