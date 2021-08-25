Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.33. Canoo shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 64,945 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

