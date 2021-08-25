Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.05 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.16. 22,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.