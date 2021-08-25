OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.16. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1,988 shares trading hands.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

