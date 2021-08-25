Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 29,014 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

