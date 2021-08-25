Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 344,512 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,399 shares of company stock worth $3,702,418. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

