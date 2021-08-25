Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.43. 509,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $482.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

