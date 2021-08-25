1,230 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

