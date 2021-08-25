Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

