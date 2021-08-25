Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.58

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 4987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

